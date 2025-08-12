Ranveer Singh urged Mukesh to cast him as Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna , the iconic star of the 1990s superhero series Shaktimaan , recently revealed that the casting for its film adaptation has hit a snag. In an interview with Galatta India, he disclosed that he signed an agreement with Sony International, which doesn't give him the final say in casting decisions. "They have a point now that we'll ask you for your opinion, but the final call will be ours...This is where it got stuck."

Stalemate 'Ranveer Singh came to my office...' Khanna further explained, "Maine atka dia fir, that either you change the clause or ask. Without asking me, you can't deflect from Shaktimaan." He revealed, "Ranveer Singh came to my office, sat with me for three hours. Very nice meeting, very nice actor and human being." "He was so interested, he tried to convince me for three hours." "Ultimately, I always felt that he can't be cast in Shaktimaan's role. I am still rigid on that point."

Legal action Legal action on the cards Khanna also hinted at taking legal action if Sony International doesn't heed his advice. "It's a war now. If you won't listen to me, then go and make Shaktimaan without me... I will take them to court if required." He added, "I can't deflect from Shaktimaan. You can't cast a Raavana-looking man in Ram's role." "The film will come soon and it should. Today's children need Shaktimaan."