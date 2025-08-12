'Saiyaara': When will Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's starrer debut on OTT

Actor's preparation

Panday, Sharvari underwent extensive training before debuts

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma opened up about Panday's rigorous training under the YRF banner. She revealed that both Panday and Sharvari (who made her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021) underwent extensive acting workshops before their respective debuts. "The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained."