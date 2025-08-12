'Saiyaara': When will Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's starrer debut on OTT
What's the story
After a stellar run at the box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama Saiyaara is all set for its digital premiere. The Yash Raj Films (YRF) hit will reportedly be available on Netflix from September 12, as per a report by OTTflix. The official confirmation from YRF is still awaited.
Actor's preparation
Panday, Sharvari underwent extensive training before debuts
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma opened up about Panday's rigorous training under the YRF banner. She revealed that both Panday and Sharvari (who made her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021) underwent extensive acting workshops before their respective debuts. "The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained."
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster, raking in over ₹500 crore worldwide. The film, produced by YRF, has resonated with audiences of all ages with its compelling narrative and unique performances. Domestically, it has earned approximately ₹382 crore while overseas markets have contributed around ₹148 crore, making it one of the year's biggest hits, per Sacnilk.