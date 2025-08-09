Did 'Saiyaara' copy 'A Moment to Remember'? Writer breaks silence

The romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed ₹500 crore globally. However, several viewers have accused it of being a copy of the Korean classic A Moment to Remember . The film's writer, Sankalp Sadanah, has now responded to these allegations. In a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta, he clarified that Saiyaara is an original piece of work.

Response You'll be able to tell whether it's inspired, copy: Sadanah Sadanah said, "Honestly, so much has already been said about this. All I can say is—the Korean film is out there, and so is Saiyaara. Watch both and judge for yourself. You'll be able to tell whether it's inspired, a copy, or an original." He also revealed that the idea for Saiyaara came from a casual meeting with Suri in Bandra during discussions about another project.

Origin Here's what he said about 'Saiyaara's genesis Sadanah explained that the story of Saiyaara wasn't born out of structure or plot but from emotion. He said, "That discussion gave birth to the core of Saiyaara. At that time, there was no story, no screenplay—just a feeling." "The seed of the film came from a single emotional thought, a line that appears in the film: 'A hit song isn't the one that stays in your head; it's the one that stays in your heart.'"