'Saiyaara' copied 'Moment to Remember'? All about the Korean classic 

Mohit Suri 's latest directorial venture, Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been a commercial success since its release last Friday. However, the film is facing backlash online for allegedly borrowing heavily from the 2004 South Korean romantic drama A Moment to Remember. The two films share similar plotlines involving a young couple coping with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

OG This is what 'A Moment to Remember' shows Social media users have been quick to draw parallels between Saiyaara and A Moment to Remember, with many highlighting the similarities in their plotlines. Starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin, the Korean classic captures the plight of a man whose lady love starts forgetting him. The Korean film is often lauded for its emotional depth and portrayal of love, particularly Chul-soo's steadfast support as Su-jin's memories fade.

Film synopsis 'Saiyaara' plot and screenplay details In Saiyaara, Panday portrays Krish Kapur, a passionate musician with a short temper, while Padda plays Vaani, a soft-spoken screenwriter. Their love story takes a tragic turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film's screenplay is written by Sankalp Sadanah and the dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Despite the plagiarism allegations, Saiyaara has been praised for its emotional performances and well-crafted music.