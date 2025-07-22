What was cost of parking UK's F-35B in Thiruvananthapuram airport?

A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, which has been stranded in Kerala for over five weeks, has finally left the country. The aircraft had made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 due to low fuel and bad weather. Despite efforts by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to refuel the aircraft, a hydraulic failure kept it grounded.

Repair efforts How the technical team worked under intense security The UK Ministry of Defence sent a 24-member British Royal Air Force technical team to Kerala on July 6. The team included 14 engineers and 10 crew members who brought specialist equipment for the repair process. They worked under intense security in a restricted zone of an Air India maintenance hangar at the airport, where repairs were completed last week. A report states that the combat aircraft's auxiliary power unit had significant issues requiring an expert team's assistance.

Departure plans Details about the aircraft's departure still awaited The F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet flew from Kerala on July 22. However, details about its refueling stops and logistics for transporting technicians back to the UK are still awaited. The prolonged stay of the aircraft at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has incurred hefty parking fees for the UK authorities.