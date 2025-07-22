Why world's largest dam could result in Sino-Indian water war

China has begun construction on a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet , which is known as the Brahmaputra River in India. The project, which is estimated to cost around 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion), will be the largest dam in the world when completed. The dam is expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power more than 300 million people.

Water security fears India is monitoring the situation closely India is closely monitoring the construction of this mega dam, which could lead to severe flooding during monsoons or water shortages in dry seasons. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called the project a "water bomb" and expressed distrust toward China. He emphasized that if China were part of international water-sharing agreements, this project could have benefited India instead of posing a threat.

Countermeasures proposed India proposes 11.2 GW Upper Siang project as response In response to China's actions, India has proposed an 11.2 GW Upper Siang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district. This project is aimed at regulating water flow and protecting downstream populations from potential flooding caused by the Chinese dam. Arunachal Pradesh minister Ojing Tasing stressed the need for India to act swiftly for future water security, saying, "China has already started their dam construction; we cannot sit idle."

Dam's implications Dam's construction affects global markets The construction of the dam has also affected global markets, with iron ore and steel prices hitting four-month highs. Besides, the project has raised eyebrows due to its massive cost and potential environmental impact on the Yarlung Tsangpo gorge. Environmentalists fear damage to one of China's most biodiverse regions and disruption to local communities' livelihoods.