Why world's largest dam could result in Sino-Indian water war
What's the story
China has begun construction on a massive dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which is known as the Brahmaputra River in India. The project, which is estimated to cost around 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion), will be the largest dam in the world when completed. The dam is expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power more than 300 million people.
Water security fears
India is monitoring the situation closely
India is closely monitoring the construction of this mega dam, which could lead to severe flooding during monsoons or water shortages in dry seasons. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called the project a "water bomb" and expressed distrust toward China. He emphasized that if China were part of international water-sharing agreements, this project could have benefited India instead of posing a threat.
Countermeasures proposed
India proposes 11.2 GW Upper Siang project as response
In response to China's actions, India has proposed an 11.2 GW Upper Siang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district. This project is aimed at regulating water flow and protecting downstream populations from potential flooding caused by the Chinese dam. Arunachal Pradesh minister Ojing Tasing stressed the need for India to act swiftly for future water security, saying, "China has already started their dam construction; we cannot sit idle."
Dam's implications
Dam's construction affects global markets
The construction of the dam has also affected global markets, with iron ore and steel prices hitting four-month highs. Besides, the project has raised eyebrows due to its massive cost and potential environmental impact on the Yarlung Tsangpo gorge. Environmentalists fear damage to one of China's most biodiverse regions and disruption to local communities' livelihoods.
Global apprehensions
Experts warn of potential 'water wars' between China and India
The dam project has also raised international concerns, with India and Bangladesh worried about its impact on downstream populations. India's Ministry of External Affairs has urged China to ensure that downstream states aren't harmed by upstream activities. Experts warn that competition over water resources could lead to "water wars" between China and India, given the Brahmaputra's significance for both countries' socioeconomic development.