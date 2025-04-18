What's the story

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected recent comments made by Bangladesh regarding the communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

MEA dismissed the comments as "unwarranted comments" and "virtue signaling."

The comments came after Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser urged India to "fully protect" its Muslim minority population there.

Alam also rejected the Indian government's claims of Bangladeshi involvement in the Murshidabad violence.