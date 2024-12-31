Summarize Simplifying... In short In a major crackdown, counterfeit drugs worth ₹6.6 crore, falsely labeled as products from various countries, were seized in Kolkata, India.

The samples are now under quality testing, while the accused is in judicial custody for further questioning, reflecting India's stern stance against the circulation of fake drugs.

Kolkata: Spurious drugs worth ₹6.6 crore seized; woman arrested

By Snehil Singh 12:31 pm Dec 31, 202412:31 pm

What's the story In a joint operation, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Drugs Control Directorate of West Bengal have seized counterfeit drugs worth ₹6.6 crore. The raid was conducted at a wholesale firm "Care and Cure For You" in Kolkata, where its female proprietor was arrested by CDSCO's East Zone Drugs Inspector. The seized medications included anti-cancer and anti-diabetic drugs, suspected to be counterfeit.

Counterfeit details

Seized drugs labeled as foreign-made, lack import documentation

The seized drugs were labeled as products of different countries, including Ireland, Turkey, the United States, and Bangladesh. However, no documents were found to verify their legitimate importation into India. The absence of such documentation classifies these drugs as spurious. The raid also uncovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns about the authenticity of the seized products.

Investigation progress

Seized drug samples sent for quality testing

Samples of the seized drugs have been sent for quality testing to ensure a thorough investigation. The remaining stock is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO. A court has granted judicial custody of the arrested proprietor for 14 days, allowing further interrogation. The Union Health Ministry has reiterated its "zero-tolerance policy toward the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs," ensuring continued efforts to protect consumer interests against spurious drugs.