IRE vs BAN: Paul Stirling slams his 27th ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 14, 2023, 11:18 pm 2 min read

Paul Stirling slammed his 27th ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Veteran Ireland batter Paul Stirling registered his 27th fifty in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh at the County Cricket ground in Chelmsford. His commanding innings kept the host in the driver's seat through their chase. Stirling's 73-ball 60 helped Ireland lay a foundation. His crucial knock was laced with four boundaries and two maximums. Here we decode his stats.

A stellar knock from Stirling

Stirling started off the Ireland innings with Stephen Doheny but the latter was dismissed early on. However, Stirling used all his experience and steadied the ship with skipper Andrew Balbirnie. The duo stitched a very crucial 109-run stand in only 125 deliveries. Both of them slammed fifties. Stirling was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan in the 32nd over after he top-edged a short ball.

Highest run-scorer for Ireland in ODIs

The 32-year-old is Ireland's top run-scorer in this format. Courtesy of this knock, he has raced to 5,334 runs in 132 matches at an average of 38.10. He has compiled 27 fifties and 13 hundreds. He is the only Irish batter to cross 5,000 runs in ODIs. Stirling has surpassed 300 runs against Bangladesh in 12 ODIs (50s: 2, 100: 1).

Most century partnerships for Ireland

Stirling and Balbirnie's 109-run partnership is the duo's seventh hundred-run stand. Most 100-run partnerships for Ireland in ODIs: 7 - Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie, and 6 - Paul Stirling and William Porterfield As per Kausthub Gudipati, no other pair has more than two.