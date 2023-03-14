Sports

Bangladesh vs England: Litton Das records his career-best T20I score

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 14, 2023

Das smashed 10 fours and a solitary six (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Litton Das set the tone of Bangladesh's innings in the 3rd T20I against England at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The senior opener smashed a 57-ball 73, registering his ninth half-century in T20I cricket. This is now his career-best T20I score. Das, who ended his poor run of form, smashed 10 fours and a solitary six before getting dismissed in the 17th over.

Das races past 1,450 T20I runs

As stated, Das now has nine half-centuries in the shortest format. However, he is yet to score a T20I ton. The right-handed batter has raced to 1,482 runs from 68 T20Is at an average of 22.45. His strike rate in the format reads 128.53. Notably, Das slammed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket against the Three Lions.

Das set to attain this feat

Das is set to become just the fifth batter from Bangladesh to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. Shakib Al Hasan (2,281), Mahmudullah (2,122), Tamim Iqbal (1,758), and Mushfiqur Rahim (1,500) are the only Bangladesh players with this feat.