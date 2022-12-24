Sports

Virat Kohli records his third-lowest average in calendar year (Tests)

Virat Kohli records his third-lowest average in calendar year (Tests)

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli averaged 26.50 in 11 innings in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli ends the year 2022 with a Test average of 48.90. He managed scores of 24 and 1 in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. As per Cricbuzz, he has now registered his third-lowest average in a calendar year in Tests since his debut. Regardless, he will look to bounce back next year. We decode his stats.

Unwanted record for Kohli

As stated, Kohli has now recorded his third-lowest average in Tests in a calendar year since his debut in 2011. His average for the year 2022 reads 26.50. He scored 265 runs in 11 innings (HS: 79 vs South Africa). Kohli averaged 19.33 in the format in 2020, while his average read 22.44 in 2011. Notably, he averaged 40-plus in eight successive years (2012-2019).

Why does this story matter?

Kohli has looked at his vintage self in limited-overs cricket ever since the Asia Cup 2022.

He stamped a historic T20I ton in the tournament.

He then scored his 44th ODI ton in the concluded series against the Tigers.

As for Tests, the Indian run machine still searches for that one knock that could overturn his fortunes.

Can Kohli end the wait in 2023?

As per Cricbuzz, it has been 10 innings since Kohli last scored a fifty in Tests. He has equaled his worst such run in the longest format (10 innings in England in 2014, with a high score of 39). Kohli last scored a Test ton against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019. He clubbed a sublime 136 off 194 deliveries.

A look at Kohli's Test career

Kohli made his debut against West Indies in 2011. He has since amassed 8,119 runs across 104 matches, averaging 48.90. He has slammed 27 tons and 28 fifties, with the best score of 254*. Kohli has scored 3,847 runs at home while averaging 61.06. He owns 4,215 and 57 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

How has the second Test panned out?

Bangladesh were folded on 227. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) and Umesh Yadav (4/25) were the architects of the same. India then posted 314, with fifties each from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The pair added 159 runs, setting the foundation for a massive total. Bangladesh then fought hard to set a 145-run target for KL Rahul's men. India need 100 runs to win the Test.