Virat Kohli surpasses 1000-run mark in 2022: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 28, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has raced to 1,024 runs in international cricket this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli has crossed the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year for the first time since 2019. The Run Machine attained the feat against Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 27). Coming to bat at 11/1, Kohli stayed unharmed throughout as he hammered a 44-ball 62*, striking three fours and two sixes. We decode his stats.

2022 King Kohli back with a bang!

Kohli has featured in 28 matches (31 innings) so far in international cricket this year. The right-hander has compiled 1,024 runs, averaging 39.38. He has clocked one hundred (122* vs Afghanistan) and nine fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 842 and 964 runs in 2020 and 2021 respectively after having belted a behemoth 2,455 runs in 2019, averaging 64.60. He notched seven tons and 14 fifties.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli used to touch the four-digit mark for fun before hitting a dry patch in the last two years.

He had hoarded 2,595 runs in 2016, followed by run tallies of 2,818 (2017), 2,735 (2018), and 2,455 (2019).

He battled with poor form in 2020-21 and even for a brief period this year.

The scenario has, however, changed since the Asia Cup in August.

2022 A breakdown of Kohli's runs across formats in 2022

In Tests, Kohli has managed 220 runs in four matches while averaging 31.42. His scores read 79, 29, 45, 23, 13, and later 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. He holds 175 runs in eight ODIs, averaging a poor 21.87 (50s: 2, HS: 65 vs SA). Meanwhile, Kohli has garnered 629 T20I runs at 57.18 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).

Performance Kohli has spitted fire since Asia Cup 2022

Kohli took a month-long break post the England tour which has done wonders for the Indian batting maestro. He has clobbered 548 runs in 12 T20Is, averaging 78.28 and at an impressionable rate of 143.45. Besides five half-centuries, Kohli has pummelled a century against Afghanistan. It was his maiden T20I ton and 71st in internationals after a wait of 1,023 days.

2022 T20 WC Kohli has wreaked havoc in 2022 T20 WC

Kohli started the tournament with a knock of the ages, a clutch 53-ball 82* against arch-rivals Pakistan. He piloted Team India to a four-wicket win, chasing a target of 160 (160/6). The stylish batter followed with an unbeaten 62 against the Dutchmen at SCG. Kohli (989) pipped Chris Gayle (965) to become the second-highest run-getter in T20 WC, only behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016).