Western Australia thrash India in 2nd warm-up match: Key takeaways

India were restricted to just 132/8 in 20 overs, despite KL Rahul's valiant knock

Western Australia handed the Indian cricket team a 36-run defeat in the second warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Western Australia managed a decent score of 168/8 in 20 overs. D'Arcy Short and Nick Hobson scored respective fifties. In response, India were restricted to just 132/8 in 20 overs, despite KL Rahul's valiant knock. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Western Australia lost opener Josh Philippe early on before Short and Hobson added a superb century-plus stand. When these two departed, the score read 127/3 after 15 overs. Western Australia 41 runs and lost five scalps thereafter to manage 168/8. For India, R Ashwin claimed 3/32. In response, Rahul smashed a 55-ball 74. But the rest of the batters struggled to find momentum.

Rahul Rahul plays his natural game

Rahul was superb for India, scoring a solid 74. He smashed nine fours and 2 sixes. Rahul played his natural game and put a price on his wicket. India were losing batters in the other end and this didn't bother the Indian opener. India will be hoping to see Rahul excel alongside Rohit in the World Cup. Rahul has been batting well of late.

Information Pant's struggle continues

Rishabh Pant was given a second successive outing as an opener but he failed to get going. He scored nine runs once again. Pant hasn't quite shown the authority in the shortest format for India and he might be restricted to the bench.

Batting India's batting lacks the bite

Deepak Hooda too failed to showcase his heroics. He was dismissed for a paltry six-run score. In the first warm-up game, Hooda threw it away after getting a start (22). India need more from Hooda. India's batting lacked the overall consistency in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. If not for Rahul, India would have suffered a massive defeat.

Information Ashwin shows his prowess with 3 scalps

R Ashwin claimed three scalps and the outing will give him plenty of confidence. With Yuzvendra Chahal likely to be the primary candidate in India's WC line-up, Ashwin has shown the attributes that he can be ready to step in when required.