IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for slow over-rate

Written by V Shashank Apr 25, 2022, 05:04 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul bashed a 62-ball 103* against MI at Wankhede (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been slapped a fine of Rs. 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The remaining members of LSG's Playing XI were fined 25% of their match fee or Rs. 6 lakh, whichever is lower. Rahul's 103* powered LSG to a 36-run win over MI on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

KL Rahul continued his dominant run, given it was his third hundred against MI in IPL.

At the same time, it marked his second offence for maintaining a slow over-rate in IPL 2022.

Earlier, he was fined a sum of Rs. 12 lakh for the same offense against MI.

Interestingly, Rahul had slammed a hundred in that fixture as well.

Williamson Kane Williamson has been fined once in this edition

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on the receiving end of fine owing to a slow over-rate in IPL 2022. SRH were handed a 61-run drubbing in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals. Later, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was fined a sum of Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate at the MCA Stadium, Pune, on March 29.

Rohit Rohit Sharma inches close to a one match ban

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined for slow over-rates on two occasions this season. He was fined Rs. 12 lakh in the season opener against Delhi Capitals. Later, Rohit was handed a fine of Rs. 24 lakh for his second offense (vs PBKS). One more offense this season and Rohit would be fined Rs. 30 lakh and banned for one game.

MI Rahul's 103* proves overpowering for Mumbai Indians

Against MI, LSG were off to a sluggish start with their score reading 32/1 in six overs. Rahul upped his game from the ninth over onward, racing from 27(27) to slamming a 37-ball 50. Later, he paced his way to 103*, striking 12 fours and four sixes. In response, MI could amass only 132/8 in 20 overs, falling short of LSG's 169-run target.

Vs MI A look at Rahul's eye-grabbing numbers against MI in IPL

LSG skipper Rahul has hammered 867 runs in 16 innings against MI. He averages a sensational 86.70 and has struck at 135.89. He has pummeled three hundreds and five fifties versus MI. He has surpassed Suresh Raina (7) to register most fifty-plus scores against the five-time winners. He also attained the feat of scoring the most hundreds against a rival in the IPL (3).

IPL 2022 A look at Rahul's prolific numbers in IPL 2022

Rahul has smashed 368 runs in eight outings this season. He averages a staggering 61.33 and has struck at 147.79 (two hundreds). Only RR's Jos Buttler (491) has scored more runs than LSG skipper. In his IPL career, Rahul has clobbered 3,641 runs in 102 matches at 48.55 (four hundreds, 28 fifties). He has won 12 Player of the Match awards to date.

Standings LSG soar higher in the points table

Lucknow Super Giants are now seated at the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table. They have claimed five wins off their eight outings (NRR +0.334). LSG have lost to Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will next face Punjab Kings in their only match-up of this season, on April 29 (Friday).