IPL 2022: One more Delhi Capitals player tests COVID-19 positive

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

6 cases of COVID-19 in the DC camp (Photo credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

COVID-19 has hit the Delhi Capitals squad once again as a second foreign player has tested positive. According to The Indian Express, the development came to light after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon. This is now the sixth such case in the camp. There will be another round of testing before tonight's Indian Premier League match between DC and Punjab Kings.

Development Match to go with players who test negative

The report states the BCCI has informed DC that players scheduled to play Wednesday's game at Brabourne Stadium will be tested. Players have been asked to go to their rooms and BCCI will arrange for door-to-door testing. The match is expected to go ahead with those players whose test reports return negative. The rest of the team and support staff will be tested later.

DC DC-PBKS fixture was moved to Mumbai over COVID-19 scare

Earlier, a decision was taken to move the match to Mumbai from Pune after some members of DC's contingent tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that the match will go ahead following another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning. On Monday, a statement confirmed that Australian all-rounder Marsh was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. There were four other confirmed cases.

Coronavirus A matter of concern!

The development of the COVID-19 scare hitting DC is a matter of concern. Last year, the virus breached the teams' bio-bubbles in a similar fashion midway through IPL 2021. The tournament was postponed and resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2020, the BCCI conducted the entire IPL season in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Information Six confirmed COVID-19 positive cases

At the moment, there are six confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the DC contingent. Earlier, the five confirmed cases were Patrick Farhat (physiotherapist), Chetan Kumar (massage therapist), Mitchell Marsh, Abhijit Salvi (team doctor), and Akash Mane (social-media content team member).