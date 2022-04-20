Sports

IPL: How does Rohit Sharma perform against Chennai Super Kings?

Rohit is the highest run-scorer for MI against CSK (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ImRo45)

Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Thursday. Five-time champions MI are yet to record a win in the ongoing season. Rohit Sharma will have to play a captain's knock to breathe some life in MI's campaign. Here, we decode his incredible numbers against the Super Kings.

MI and CSK occupy the bottom two spots in the IPL points table.

MI have lost all six of their games, while CSK have tasted success only once in the season so far.

Rohit is the highest run-scorer for MI against the defending champions.

Hence, he will have to lead from the front to change the fortunes of his side before it's too late.

Statistics A look at his record against CSK

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer against CSK in the history of IPL. He has scored 752 runs in 29 innings at a strike rate of 125.75. The tally also includes seven half-centuries. Rohit has amassed these runs at an average of 28.92. His best score versus CSK is 87. The MI skipper has hit 65 fours and 26 sixes against the defending champions.

Contest Rohit Sharma against CSK bowlers

The contest between Rohit Sharma and CSK's bowlers will be the one to watch out for. As per Cricketpedia, he has scored 82 runs off 72 balls against CSK's Dwayne Bravo, while the latter has dismissed Rohit five times. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed the experienced batter thrice, with Rohit managing 71 runs off 72 balls against him.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: A look at his performance so far

Rohit looked impressive in MI's first game against Delhi Capitals but couldn't carry forward the momentum in following matches. In six outings so far, Rohit has scored 114 runs, striking at 129.54. He has only one 30 plus score in the edition (41 vs DC). His last three scores read as: 6 (7) vs LSG, 28 (17) vs PBKS, 26 (15) vs RCB.

Do you know? Rohit eyes the 6,000-run mark in IPL

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL with 5,725 runs from 214 innings. He is only behind Virat Kohli (6,402) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,989) on the list. The MI skipper could enter the 6,000-run club this season.

Data Only the second Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20s

Last week, Rohit became the second Indian cricketer to breach the 10,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He is only the seventh player to have crossed the milestone. He has scored 10,009 runs across 363 innings. He averages 31.67 and has a strike rate of 133.70.