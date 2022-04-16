Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 16, 2022, 11:31 am 3 min read

MI's Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis have been impressive this season (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Mumbai Indians (MI) seek a desperate win as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Five-time winners MI have been win-less in all five matches so far. Meanwhile, LSG have captured three wins in five outings. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host Saturday's first double-header. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Brabourne has hosted six matches this season. The chasing side has pocketed a win on four occasions. It has been a belter of a wicket, boasting an average first innings total in excess of 190. Among bowlers, pacers have bagged better figures than spinners. The last match at this venue witnessed SRH (176/3) pummel KKR by seven wickets.

MI How have MI fared at Brabourne?

Mumbai Indians command a 75% win record at Brabourne. They have won six of their eight fixtures at this venue. Three of MI's wins have been in a run-chase. MI first played a match at Brabourne in 2010 (vs RR). MI (212/6) edged past RR by four runs. In this edition, MI (177/5) lost to DC (179/6) by four wickets.

LSG How have LSG fared at Brabourne?

Lucknow Super Giants have played just one fixture at Brabourne. Notably, they battered defending champions CSK by six wickets to win the high-scoring affair. Batting first, CSK drove their way to 210 in 20 overs. Later, LSG (211/4) chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Quinton de Kock (61) and Evin Lewis (55*) were the top scorers for LSG.

Data Highest and lowest scores in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals have the highest score at this venue this season: 215 (vs KKR). Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings recorded the lowest total at this venue this season: 126 (vs PBKS). SRH have the biggest margin of a win at Brabourne: seven wickets (vs KKR). Meanwhile, PBKS have the biggest margin of a win (run-wise) at Brabourne: 54 runs (vs CSK).

Stats Who have fared better at Brabourne - pacers or spinners?

A total of 79 wickets have been pinned down at Brabourne this season (including four run-outs). Pacers have found a fair amount of success in these conditions (49 wickets). Notably, they pocketed 10 dismissals in the last outing between SRH and KKR. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed only 26 wickets so far, including a solitary dismissal in the previous outing.

Information MI vs LSG: Telecast details

