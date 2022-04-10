Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Shreyas Iyer elects to field

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a desperate Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. KKR have sealed three wins from four games so far. DC won their opener before succumbing to two successive defeats. The news from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is that KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. It has been a batting-friendly wicket with an average first innings score of 189 across four matches this season. The chasing side has won on three occasions. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports Network or live-stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) has clobbered 784 runs in 19 matches against DC in IPL. He averages 65.33. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has affected nine dismissals this season. He averages 9.33. Prithvi Shaw (DC) has clobbered 341 runs in six innings against KKR. He averages 56.83. David Warner (DC) has smashed 915 runs in 24 matches against KKR at 43.57.

Do you know? Here's the H2H record

KKR enjoy a 16-12 record in wins over DC (one no-result). However, since IPL 2019, DC have claimed four wins compared to KKR's three. Last season, KKR enjoyed a 2-1 tally over the Capitals.