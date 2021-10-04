IPL 2021, DC go atop after beating CSK: Records broken

DC beat CSK in match number 50 of the IPL 2021 season

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings to go top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 standings. Both teams were on 18 points after 12 matches each as Delhi sealed an important 10th victory of the season to steer clear. Sent into bat, CSK managed 136/5 in 20 overs. In response, DC won the low-scoring thriller by three wickets. Here's more.

DC vs CSK

How did the match pan out?

CSK openers had a rare failure as as their departures saw the side being reduced to 39/2. And soon, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa were dismissed with the Super Kings reeling at 62/4. Ambati Rayudu (55*) and MS Dhoni (18) added a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket. In response, DC were 51/2 before they lost their way. However, the job was finally done.

Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu slams these feats

Rayudu slammed five fours and two sixes in a 43-ball 55*. The middle-order batsman struck just his second fifty this season, besides getting past 250 runs (252). Rayudu registered his 21st IPL fifty and has raced to 3,911 runs at 29.85. Rayudu now has 600 runs against DC in the IPL. He brought up his fourth fifty against them.

Stats

Notable numbers for the CSK batters

Dhoni scored a labored 18 from 27 balls against DC tonight. He was unable to hit a boundary. However, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman surpassed the 600-run mark against DC (608). Faf du Plessis (10) hit two boundaries and now has 250 fours in the IPL. Ruturaj Gaikwad (13) has 725 runs in the IPL, surpassing former Lankan ace Angelo Mathews (724).

Bowling

Notable feats scripted by the DC bowlers

Axar Patel (2/18) was pick of the bowlers for DC. The left-arm spinner has now grabbed 14 wickets this season. Overall, Axar has 94 IPL wickets, equaling the tally of Chris Morris. R Ashwin (1/20) bowled well. The senior off-spinner now has 143 wickets in the IPL at 27.79. Pacer Avesh Khan (1/35) now has 22 wickets this season at just 15.90.

Information

Rishabh Pant surpasses Jacques Kallis' runs tally

DC skipper Rishabh Pant became the 11th batsman this season to get past 350 runs (352). Pant scored a 12-ball 15. The southpaw has raced to 2,431 runs in the competition, surpassing the tally of Jacques Kallis (2,427).

Do you know?

Jadeja races to 124 IPL wickets

Playing his 13th match this season, CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) notched double digits in terms of wickets (10). Jadeja now has 10-plus scalps in a season for the seventh occasion. Overall, he has raced to 124 wickets.

Information

Dhawan becomes second batter to surpass 900 runs against CSK

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 39 from 35 deliveries. He has become just the third batsman to surpass the 500-run mark this season (501). Dhawan has also become just the second batsman to get past 900 runs against CSK (901) after Virat Kohli (948).