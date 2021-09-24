IPL 2021, Super Kings outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 11:11 pm

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 35th game of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They chased the 157-run target, riding on fruitful knocks from the top-order batters. Earlier, Dwayne Bravo (3/24) and Shardul Thakur (2/29) starred in the death overs as CSK denied RCB a big total. MS Dhoni's Yellow Army claimed their seventh win of the season.

Match

How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to a flier after CSK skipper Dhoni elected to field. Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) shared a century stand in no time. However, the middle-order couldn't capitalize upon the start provided by them. CSK's seamers nailed their yorkers as RCB managed 156/6 in 20 overs. The Yellow Army chased the total after facing some turbulence in the middle overs.

Kohli

Kohli slams his 41st IPL fifty

RCB skipper Kohli was all guns blazing against CSK. He counter-attacked the CSK seamers in the first six overs. Kohli raced to his 41st IPL half-century, now the third-most in the tournament. He was earlier tied with Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers (40 each) in terms of fifties. Kohli smashed 53 off 41 balls with the help of 6 fours and 1 six.

Information

Kohli completes 900 runs against CSK

Kohli completed 900 runs against Chennai Super Kings. He is the leading run-scorer against them, having amassed 948 from 28 matches at a remarkable average of 41.21. He also owns the most 50+ scores against the Yellow Army (9).

Partnership

RCB's highest partnership against CSK

Kohli and Padikkal were on the charge right from the start. As a result, RCB were 55/0 at the end of powerplay. The duo added 111 runs before Kohli departed. This is now RCB's highest partnership against CSK in the IPL (all wickets). The two openers also registered their second century stand. They were involved in a 181-run stand against RR earlier this season.

Powerplay

CSK's highest powerplay score in IPL 2021

Like RCB, CSK also excelled in the powerplay overs. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started watchfully but had a fearless approach after settling in. They mustered 59 runs in the first six overs, which is now CSK's highest powerplay score in the IPL 2021. The previous highest was 54/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Information

Harshal Patel dismisses Rayudu once again

Harshal Patel claimed two wickets and now has 19 this season. Notably, he has dismissed Ambati Rayudu for the fifth time in 44 balls in the IPL.