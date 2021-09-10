New Zealand beat Bangladesh in fifth T20I: Records broken

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the fifth T20I

The New Zealand cricket team beat hosts Bangladesh in the fifth T20I to end the tour on a winning note. Bangladesh had earlier sealed the series after winning the fourth T20I as the series has finished 3-2. Batting first, the Kiwis managed 161/5 in 20 overs. In response, the hosts managed 134/8. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the 5th T20I pan out?

The Kiwi openers added 58 runs for the opening wicket before both players were dismissed (58/2). NZ lost two more scalps and were reduced to 83/4. Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham (50*) added a 35-run stand before the latter and Cole McConchie finished strongly. In reply, the Bangladeshis never got going and fumbled in the chase. Ajaz Patel claimed two scalps for 23 runs.

Latham strikes his second T20I fifty, Grandhomme scripts this feat

Latham struck a 37-ball 50 for NZ, hitting two fours and two sixes. The southpaw went past the 300-run mark in T20Is (322) and slammed his second career fifty. This was his second fifty in the series. Colin de Grandhomme (9) became just the ninth Kiwi batter to get past 500 runs in T20Is.

New Zealand extend their T20I H2H record against Bangladesh

The two teams have met on 15 occasions with NZ leading the H2H record (12-3). NZ had a 10-0 record before Bangladesh sealed two successive wins before winning the series. Earlier this year, New Zealand had hammered Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is.

Afif plays a lone hand for Bangladesh, Mahmudullah scripts record

Afif Hossain scored 49* for Bangladesh, hitting two fours and three sixes. He has raced to 373 runs in T20Is. Mahmudullah (23) is now the highest T20I run-scorer for Bangladesh. He has amassed 1,771 runs and went past Shakib Al Hasan's tally (1,763).