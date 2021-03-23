An incredible hundred by Tom Latham guided New Zealand to victory in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval. Top-order batsman Devon Conway also starred with a 93-ball 72, which helped the hosts successfully chase down 272 after they lost successive wickets initially. With this, the Kiwis have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh made a shaky start after NZ elected to bowl. After Liton Das's early dismissal, skipper Tamim Iqbal (78) and Soumya Sarkar (32) steadied the ship. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim (34) and Mohammad Mithun (73*) propelled the visitors to 271/6. NZ too were off to a patchy start, losing openers in quick succession. However, Conway and Latham ensured them a safe passage eventually.

Feat Tamim's 50th half-century in ODIs

Bangladesh captain Tamim played a stellar knock to bring back Bangladesh in the hunt. However, he missed out on what could have been a brilliant hundred, as his innings ended with an unfortunate run-out. Tamim smashed 78 runs off 108 balls, a knock that was laced with 11 fours. Interestingly, this was his 50th half-century in the ODI format.

Information Mithun slams his sixth ODI fifty

After Tamim's dismissal, Mithun took over and made a brief recovery. His unbeaten 73 (57) powered the visitors to a challenging total. This was his sixth half-century in the ODIs. Notably, his inning was studded with six fours and two sixes.

Run New Zealand extend their unbeaten run at home

New Zealand have been invincible at home in white-ball cricket as well. With another against Bangladesh, they have extended their unbeaten run in home ODIs to eight (bilateral series). During the period, they defeated Bangladesh (3-0 in 2019 and 2-0* in 2021) and India (3-0 in 2020). The Black Caps are yet to be beaten in ODIs at home since February 2019.

Latham Feats attained by centurion Latham