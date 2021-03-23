India and England gear up for the first ODI of the three-match series, starting today in Pune. Team India did well in the T20Is, winning the last two games, and clinching the series 3-2. In terms of the team news, India have handed ODI debut to all-rounder Krunal Pandya, while Praisdh Krishna makes his international debut. Here are the further details.

Team India's playing XI for first ODI

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

England's playing XI for first ODI

England's playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.



Dhawan-Rohit to open, Rahul will bat at number five

At the toss, Indian skipper Kohli re-confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who is undergoing a lean patch presently, will have a go at number five. "KL will bat at five and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at six, Krunal at seven," said Kohli.

Prasidh Krishna earns his international debut

Young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who is making his international debut, has been one of the most prolific pacers in India's domestic circuit lately. The 25-year-old scalped 14 wickets in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka, thereby earning his international call-up. Prasidh will join Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya in India's fast-bowling section for the first ODI.

Krunal makes his ODI debut