India and England are set to face each other in the first ODI today in Pune. Interestingly, England have once again won the toss and decided to bowl first. After winning the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20I series 3-2, India will hope to seal the deal in the ODIs as well. Here are the details.

Details 1st ODI: A look at the details

In the first ODI, the pitch is expected to support the batsmen, and one can expect a run feast. Notably, England skipper Eoin Morgan said he isn't expecting the pitch to offer much turn. The small outfield will also benefit the batsmen. While the Star Sports network is broadcasting the game, live streaming is available on the Hotstar app.

India India have lost their last two ODI series

India have struggled in the ODI format of late, losing the last two ODI series in which they featured in. They were whitewashed by New Zealand in February 2020, and then also lost 2-1 to Australia later that year. Interestingly, India have won only one out of their last six ODIs (lost two to Australia, three to New Zealand).

Information India last played an ODI in Pune in 2018

Prior to this game, India last played an ODI at the MCA Stadium in October 2018, when they lost to West Indies. In their last meeting against England on this venue, India defeated them by three wickets (2017 ODI series).

Points Cricket World Cup Super League points on offer