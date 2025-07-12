Air India says report on fuel switch 'advisory, not mandatory'

A preliminary investigation report has revealed that the fuel control switches of an Air India flight were moved from "run" to "cutoff" just before it crashed. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India released the report, which said that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued an information bulletin in 2018 about possible disengagement of fuel control switch locking feature.

Crash overview Bulletin issued in 2018 The Air India Boeing 737 had taken off from Ahmedabad and was headed to London when it crashed on June 12, killing all but one of the 242 people onboard and 19 on the ground. The FAA's bulletin, issued in December 2018, warned about the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature but did not consider it an unsafe condition that required a more serious directive.

Compliance issues FAA's bulletin not mandatory The AAIB report noted that Air India complied with all airworthiness directives and alert service bulletins on the aircraft. However, it also revealed that suggested inspections from the FAA's bulletin were not carried out by Air India, as they were advisory and not mandatory. Maintenance records showed that the throttle control module was replaced on VT-ANB in 2019 and 2023.

Pre-crash findings What happened before the crash The AAIB report stated that after the aircraft reached its maximum recorded speed, "the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 seconds." After this, the switches returned to the "RUN" position, and engines appeared to gather power. However, one pilot transmitted "MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY."

Official statements Boeing, Air India respond Boeing has said that it will "continue to support the investigation and our customer," adding that their thoughts remain with those affected by the disaster. Meanwhile, Air India said it was "working closely with stakeholders, including regulators," and continues to cooperate fully with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses.