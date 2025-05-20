British-Kashmiri professor alleges India canceled overseas citizenship for 'anti-India activities'
Nitasha Kaul, a British Kashmiri Professor of Politics and International Relations at London's University of Westminster, has claimed that her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) was canceled by Indian authorities for alleged "anti-India activities."
She shared the details on social media, where she also shared a communication from the Indian government accusing her of being motivated by "malice and complete disregard for facts or history."
Kaul's OCI cancelation linked to 'inimical writings'
"Know that arresting academics in #India for speaking against hate is closely tied to removing access to country & family for academics outside India," she wrote on X, sharing the document.
The cancellation document, reportedly from the Indian government, accuses Kaul of "numerous inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities" against India and its institutions.
Kaul said, "Idea is to send a signal—don't dare challenge us within and don't dare analyze what's going on to convey to audiences outside."
Know that arresting academics in #India for speaking against hate is closely tied to removing access to country & family for academics outside India.— Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) May 18, 2025
Idea is to send a signal — don’t dare challenge us within & don’t dare analyse what’s going on to convey to audiences outside. https://t.co/Gn4DgZRBH2
Kaul criticizes OCI revocation as 'transnational repression'
Kaul, who is also the Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at her university, has slammed her OCI revocation as a "bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of transnational repression."
She alleged that she was punished for her scholarly work on anti-minority and anti-democratic policies.
Under OCI rules by the High Commission of India in London, such actions can lead to revocation if they show disaffection toward India's Constitution.
Kaul's earlier denial of entry to India
In February, Kaul had been denied entry to India while reportedly on her way to attend a conference in Bengaluru.
Kaul alleged that the order came from New Delhi and was based on her earlier articles against the RSS.
After being deported, she said she was facing death threats from the right-wing supporters.
"I am not married to a Pakistani, not Muslim convert, not a pawn of China.... I am what authoritarians fear -- a thinking woman," Kaul wrote.