What's the story

Saudi Arabia is reportedly home to a network of secretive "care homes," or Dar al-Reaya, where girls and young women are sent by their families or husbands for alleged disobedience.

The facilities, established in the 1960s, are said to be used for "rehabilitation" with the help of psychiatrists.

However, conditions inside these homes have been described as "hellish," with reports of weekly floggings and forced religious teachings, The Guardian reported.