Inside Saudi Arabia's secretive 'rehabilitation prisons' for disobedient women
What's the story
Saudi Arabia is reportedly home to a network of secretive "care homes," or Dar al-Reaya, where girls and young women are sent by their families or husbands for alleged disobedience.
The facilities, established in the 1960s, are said to be used for "rehabilitation" with the help of psychiatrists.
However, conditions inside these homes have been described as "hellish," with reports of weekly floggings and forced religious teachings, The Guardian reported.
Abuse claims
Allegations of abuse and human rights violations
The facilities have been accused of strip-searches, virginity tests, and administering sedatives to inmates.
Sarah Al-Yahia, who campaigns against the care homes, describes them as prisons rather than places of care.
She said girls are lashed for various reasons, such as not praying or being alone with another woman.
Maryam Aldossari, a Saudi activist in London, said a girl would stay in these homes until she accepts the rules imposed on her.
Denial and demands
Government's denial and activists' demands
A Saudi government spokesperson stated that there is a network of specialized care facilities that support vulnerable groups, including women and children affected by domestic violence. It rejected claims of enforced confinement, mistreatment, or coercion, The Guardian reported.
However, human rights group ALQST calls these homes state tools for enforcing gender norms.
Nadyeen Abdulaziz from ALQST said if Saudi Arabia is serious about women's rights, it should abolish these practices and establish genuine shelters.
Abuse testimonies
Testimonies of women subjected to abuse
Amina, a 25-year-old woman, sought refuge in a Buraydah care home after being beaten by her father.
She described the building as "old, crumbling and unsettling," with staff who were "cold and unhelpful."
Another girl, Layla, was taken to Dar al-Reaya after complaining about abuse from her family.
She remained there until her father agreed to release her despite being the alleged abuser.
Dar al-Reaya
Girls taught to be fearful of Dar al-Reaya
These girls are taught to be fearful of Dar al-Reaya from a young age.
Shams said she was 16 when a woman from one of the facilities was brought to her school.
She told the students that she had started dating a boy when she was captured by religious police and forced to confess to her father.
When she became pregnant, her family rejected her, and her father refused to let her marry, so she was sent to Dar al-Reaya.
Official response
Government's response to domestic violence reports
The Saudi government said it has a dedicated hotline for domestic violence reports and addresses all cases swiftly.
"Women are free to leave at any time, whether to attend school, work, or other personal activities, and may exit permanently whenever they choose with no need of approval from a guardian or family member," the government spokesperson said.
However, activists argue these homes discriminate against women and support abuse under strict restrictions.