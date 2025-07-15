Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Cricket to start on July 12

Cricket is set to make its Olympic comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The organizers, on Monday, announced the competition schedule of the multi-sport event. Notably, the cricket tournament will kick off on July 12, with the medal matches slated for July 20 and 29. Separate T20 tournaments for men and women are scheduled. Cricket last featured at the Olympics in 1900, the only instance to date.

Event details Cricket schedule at LA28 Olympics As mentioned, the cricket matches at the LA28 Olympics will be held between July 12 and 29. Notably, the LA28 organizers are yet to announce the order of competitions (men's and women's matches). "The gender sequence for events in the 2028 Games is not yet available. A more detailed schedule with medal events and gender order will be released later this year," a statement read.

Venue selection California to host cricket matches The Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium in Pomona, California, will host the cricket matches. The venue is nearly 48km from downtown Los Angeles. "For nearly a century, this location has served as the home of the annual LA County Fair and hosts a variety of year-round events. The sprawling grounds will serve as the backdrop for Cricket's triumphant return to the Olympic Games," said LA28.

Qualification criteria How teams will qualify at LA28 Olympics The International Cricket Council (ICC) will determine the qualification process for teams participating in the LA28 Olympics this month, as per Cricbuzz. While it is likely that teams will be selected based on ICC rankings, there is also a possibility of a qualifying tournament involving some Associate countries. However, given the tight Future Tours Program (FTP), this suggestion may not be considered by the ICC.