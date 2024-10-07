Summarize Simplifying... In short Dipa Karmakar, a trailblazer in Indian gymnastics, has announced her retirement.

Despite early challenges and setbacks, she made her mark globally, notably with her Produnova Vault at the Rio Olympics.

Karmakar, who inspired many young Indians to take up gymnastics, plans to continue her association with the sport by mentoring future gymnasts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karmakar was banned for 21 months (Image Source: X/@DipaKarmakar)

Dipa Karmakar retires: Decoding her journey in gymnastics

By Rajdeep Saha 06:40 pm Oct 07, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Dipa Karmakar, India's first female Olympic gymnast, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 31-year-old athlete took to social media to share the news on Monday. She wrote it was a difficult decision but feels it's the right time to step away. Despite not qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this year, Karmakar remains grateful for every moment of her career.

Career highlights

Karmakar reflects on her journey and achievements

In her retirement announcement, Karmakar reminisced about her journey from a five-year-old with flat feet, who was told she could never become a gymnast, to representing India on the global stage. She called her performance of the Produnova Vault at the Rio Olympics one of her career's most memorable moments. Although she didn't win a medal in Rio, she finished fourth in the vault final with an overall score of 15.066.

Legacy

Karmakar's legacy and future plans in gymnastics

Karmakar, who was awarded the Khel Ratna (2016) and Padma Shri (2017), has inspired a generation of young Indians to take up gymnastics. She won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Championships in Hiroshima (2015). Despite injuries and a doping suspension, she made a strong comeback by winning gold at the Asian Senior Championships in May 2024.

Gratitude

Karmakar's gratitude and future plans

Karmakar thanked her coaches Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi, who have trained her for the last 25 years. She also thanked the Tripura government, Gymnastics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India (SAI), GoSports Foundation, Meraki Sport & Entertainment and her family for their constant support throughout her career. Though she has retired from active competition, Karmakar plans to stay connected with gymnastics by mentoring/coaching aspiring gymnasts.

Words

'This decision wasn't easy for me'

Karmakar said the decision wasn't easy for her. "After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision wasn't easy for me, but now feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between," Karmakar, 31, said in a statement.