Multan Test: Pakistan demolish England on Day 1 (328/4)

What's the story Despite an early blow, Pakistan remained in the driving seat on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England in Multan. The hosts hammered 328/4 in 86 overs, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel took Pakistan past 300 once the duo departed. However, the former fell to Chris Woakes in the day's final moments.

A 250+ partnership between Shafique and Masood

The 253-run partnership between Shafique and Masood was the highlight of Day 1. Gus Atkinson dismissed Saim Ayub in the fourth over after Pakistan elected to bat. Shafique and Masood batted out nearly two sessions thereafter. They completed their respective tons before Atkinson dismissed Shafique in the final session. Meanwhile, Masood's bid for a double-century was ended by Jack Leach.

Five Test tons for the duo

Masood took time to acclimatize but continued to play his shots. He raced to his century off just 102 balls in the 38th over. Masood's 151 was laced with 13 fours and two sixes (177 balls). It was his fifth Test ton. Shafique, who also completed his fifth century, scored a 184-ball 102. His knock had 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Century drought ends for Shafique, Masood

As per Cricbuzz, Masood recorded the first Test century by a Pakistan captain in nearly two years. Babar was the last Pakistan skipper with this mark, in December 2022. On the other hand, Shafique has also brought up his first century in the format in over a year. Before this match, his last Test century was from July 2023 (201 against Sri Lanka).

2,000 Test runs for Masood

In addition to a fine century, Masood also completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket. In nine home matches (15 innings), Masood owns 618 runs at 41.20. He now owns three tons at home (50s: 1).

Two wickets for Atkinson

Atkinson was the pick of England's bowlers on Day 1. He took two wickets but leaked runs at 4.70 per over. Woakes and Leach snapped up a wicket each. Notably, Leach was England's most economical bowler (2.90).

Woakes breaks Babar-Shakeel stand

As mentioned, Babar and Shakeel paired up after Pakistan were down to 263/3 in the final session. The Babar-Shakeel stand took the hosts past 320 before Woakes dismissed Babar for 30(71). Shakeel (35*) and night-watchman Naseem Shah returned unbeaten (0*).