Babar owns over 4,000 T20I runs (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Babar Azam completes 1,000 T20I runs at neutral venues: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:49 pm Jun 11, 202410:49 pm

What's the story Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has accomplished another massive milestone. He has completed 1,000 runs at neutral venues in T20Is. He reached the landmark with his 23rd run against Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Babar has been a consistent run-getter in T20Is across all conditions. Here we decode his stats.

Information

Babar scores 33 versus Canada

Coming to bat at number three, Babar scored 33 from 33 balls. He shared a defining 63-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the second wicket as Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets. Babar was dismissed by Dillon Heyliger.

Elite list

Third Pakistan batter with this feat

Playing his 34th neutral T20I, Babar has raced to 1,010 runs as he averages around 33.66. His strike rate of 114.77 needs improvement. The tally includes 10 fifties. Shoaib Malik (1,296) and Mohammad Hafeez (1,026) are the only other Pakistan internationals with more runs in neutral matches. Meanwhile, Babar had surpassed Umar Akmal's tally of 966 in the previous game versus India.

Tally

Decoding his numbers in T20Is

Babar has tallied 1,361 T20I runs at home at an impressive average of 45.36. His strike rate in this regard is 141.03. The stylish batter has accumulated 1,742 runs at a strike rate of 130.78 in away T20Is. He averages a solid 42.48 in this regard. Meanwhile, Babar has raced past 500 T20 WC runs (517) as he averages around 34.46 (50s: 5).

Career

Most runs in T20Is

Babar recently went past Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20Is. Playing his 122nd match, Babar has raced to 4,113 runs at 40.72. The Pakistan captain's tally of 39 50-plus scores is the most for a batter in the format. The tally also includes three tons. He scored 44 and 13 in Pakistan's first two matches in the ongoing edition.

Feat

Most T20I runs as captain

Playing his 84th game as captain, Babar has over 2,600 runs (2,610). His average and strike rate read are 37.28 and 129.98 in this regard. Meanwhile, Australia's Aaron Finch (2,236) and NZ's Kane Williamson (2,134) are the only other skippers with 2,000-plus T20I runs. Babar also owns the joint-most tons as a skipper in the format (3).