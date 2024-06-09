Next Article

Akeal Hosein becomes first WI bowler with T20 WC fifer

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Jun 09, 202409:38 am

What's the story A magnificent fifer from Akeal Hosein powered West Indies to a thumping 134-run triumph over Uganda in Match 18 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Guyana. He ran through the Uganda batting line-up as the team was folded for 39 while chasing 174. Notably, Hosein became the first WI bowler to claim a T20 WC fifer. Here are his stats.

A stellar spell from Hosein

Hosein struck with the very first ball of the Uganda innings, dismissing Roger Mukasa. There was no stopping him thereafter as he completed his fifer in the seventh over. Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, and Dinesh Nakrani were his other victims. Hosein claimed 5/11 in his four overs as Juma Miyagi (13*) was the only Uganda batter to enter double digits.

Hosein scripts these records

As mentioned, Hosein became the first Caribbean bowler to claim a fifer in the T20 WC. He also recorded the second-best figures for a left-arm spinner in the tournament's history. Hosein is only behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (5/3 versus New Zealand, 2014). Meanwhile, Obed McCoy (6/17 versus India, 2022) is the only bowler with better T20I figures for WI.

A look at his stats

Hosein, who became the seventh WI bowler to claim a T20I fifer, has now raced to 45 wickets across 52 games at an economy rate of 7.5. 31 of his wickets have come in as many matches at home. His economy rate reads 7.20. He now owns 13 wickets across 10 T20 WC games (ER: 6.48).

A historic win for WI

Hosein set the tone with a fifer as Uganda recorded the joint-lowest total in T20 WC history (39). WI also recorded the second-biggest T20 WC win in terms of runs (134). Earlier WI compiled 173/5 while batting first as the likes of Johnson Charles (44) and Andre Russell (30*) made vital contributions. Besides Hosein, Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets for WI (2/6).