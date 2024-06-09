Next Article

Andre Russell completes 1,000 T20I runs for West Indies: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:11 am Jun 09, 202409:11 am

What's the story The dashing Andre Russell has become the latest batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs for West Indies. The veteran all-rounder accomplished the milestone with a fine knock in Match 18 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against Uganda in Guyana. Russell entered the game, requiring 30 runs to get the milestone. Here we look at the key stats.

Feat

11th WI batter to get this feat

Russell has become the 11th WI batter to get this feat. Playing his 77th match, Russell has raced to 1,000 runs as he averages 22.72. His strike rate of 163.93 is the highest among batters with at least 500 T20I runs for the Men in Maroon. Russell has smashed two fifties in the format.

Wickets tally

Over 50 wickets with the ball

The dasher also owns 52 T20I wickets at an economy of 9.4. He hence has become the second all-rounder after Dwayne Bravo to accomplish the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets for West Indies. Meanwhile, Russell made a return to WI's T20I side in December last year, having last represented the team at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Numbers

His numbers in T20 WCs

Although Russell has not been regularly available for the WI side due to his differences with the board, he has won two T20 WCs with the Men in Maroon (2012 and 2016). The dasher now has over 200 runs across 24 games in the tournament as his strike rate hovers around 140. The tally also includes 21 scalps.

Heroics

Russell's heroics against Uganda

Russell slammed an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls as WI posted 173/5 while batting first. He smoked six fours. Later, he bowled a solitary over in the game and claimed 1/4. Akeal Hosein set the tone with a fifer (5/11) as Uganda recorded the joint-lowest total in T20 WC history (39). WI also recorded the second-biggest T20 WC win in terms of runs (134).