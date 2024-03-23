Next Article

Klaasen was superb for SRH (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: KKR survive Heinrich Klaasen onslaught to pip SRH

By Rajdeep Saha 11:30 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen smashed a whirlwind half-century but it wasn't enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by four runs versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday. Klaasen had the match in SRH's pocket after swinging the momentum at the death. However, Harshit Rana helped KKR win. Earlier, KKR managed 208/7. Here's more.

KKR summary

Salt and Russell help KKR get to 208/7

KKR were off to a dismal start and were 51/4. Salt and Ramandeep Singh added a crucial 54-run stand thereafter. KKR were once again struggling at 119/6 before a record 81-run stand for the 7th wicket between Russell and Rinku Singh helped them get to 208/7. Russell was at his absolute best and smashed an unbeaten 64 from 25 balls. T Natarajan managed 3/32.

Salt

Salt smashes half-century on KKR debut

England's Salt smashed a valiant half-century on his debut for KKR. Salt's 54 was laced with three fours and three sixes (SR: 135). In 10 IPL matches, Salt has raced to 272 runs at 30.22 (SR: 157.23). Salt made his IPL debut in the 2023 IPL season. He scored 218 runs from nine matches for the Delhi Capitals at 27.25. He struck at 163.91.

Russell

Russell smashes his maiden fifty versus SRH

Russell's knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. His strike read 256. He smashed his maiden fifty versus SRH. Before this, he had three unbeaten scores of exactly 49 versus the Orange Army. In 106 matches for KKR, Russell owns 2,268 runs at 30.64 (SR: 176.49). Overall, Russell has 2,326 runs at 29.82 (SR: 175.54). He smashed his 11th IPL fifty.

Sixes

200 IPL sixes for Russell

As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell now has 200 IPL sixes, including 197 for KKR. Russell is now the ninth player in IPL history to smack 200-plus sixes. Russell also owns 153 fours, including 150 for KKR. Playing his 483rd match in the 20-over format, Russell has scored 8,273 runs at an average of over 27. Russell now owns 675 career sixes in the 20-over format.

Duo

Russell and Rinku register this partnership record for KKR

As per Cricbuzz, Russell and Rinku have now stitched KKR's highest stand and the fifth-highest stand overall for the 7th wicket or below. 100 - Harbhajan Singh and Jagadeesha Suchith (MI vs PBKS) 91* - AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdulla (RCB vs GL) 91 - Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada (DC vs MI) 88* - Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph (GT vs MI)

Information

Natarajan claims a three-fer versus KKR, surpasses 50 IPL scalps

SRH pacer Natarajan removed the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh. He also bowled an excellent last over. Natarajan has now raced past 50 IPL wickets. In 48 matches, he owns 51 wickets at 20.12.

SRH innings

A look at the SRH innings

SRH openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma gave their side a solid start, adding 60 runs in 5.3 overs. Harshit Rana dismissed Mayank before Abhishek fell to Russell (71/2). A 36-run stand was added between Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Markram to leave SRH at 107/3. Sunil Narine was excellent before Klaasen delivered for SRH. However, KKR held their nerves.

Duo

Mayank and Abhishek score neat 32-run knocks

Mayank smashed 32 from 21 balls. He hit four fours and a six. Mayank has now raced to 2,629 runs in the IPL at 23.06. Abhishek also hit 32 runs (19 balls). His knock was laced with four fours and two sixes (SR: 168.42). In 48 matches, Abhishek has scored 925 runs at 23.13. His strike rate reads 138.27.

Narine

163 wickets for Narine in the IPL

Narine was at his best and conceded just 19 runs from his four overs. He picked up one wicket. In 163 matches, Narine now has 163 scalps at 25.88. His economy rate reads a healthy 6.72. In 23 matches versus SRH, Russell owns 12 scalps at 47.66. His economy rate is 6.50. Narine played his 499th match in the 20-over format (536 wickets).

Information

4,000 runs in 20 overs cricket for Klaasen

Klaasen came into the contest with 3,980 runs from 179 matches. He has now surpassed 4,000 runs in the 20-over format. He smashed a 25-ball half-century, dealing in sixes. Klaasen now has 25 fifties under his belt (100s: 2). Klaasen hit 29-ball 63 (6s: 8).

KKR

KKR were abysmal in overs 17-19

KKR were abysmal in the final four overs. Russell conceded 16 runs in the 17th over and picked up one wicket. In the 18th over, Chakravarthy gave away 21 runs. SRH smashed three sixes. In the 19th over, Mitchell Starc (0/53) conceded four sixes as SRH scored 26. However, Harshit defended 12 runs in the final over.

Information

Unique records for SRH

SRH have clobbered most of their sixes in an IPL match (15 versus KKR). Previously, their best record was 13 sixes versus RCB in 2019 and 13 versus RR in 2023. SRH's 71 runs in last four overs is the second-highest in a run-chase.