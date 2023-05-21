Sports

MI pacer Akash Madhwal registers four-wicket haul versus SRH: Stats

Mumbai Indians speedster Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he claimed his best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Madhwal was excellent at the death as his figures of 4/37 rattled SRH and restricted them to 200/5 on batting-friendly conditions. Notably, this was his first four-wicket haul in the competition. Here we decode his stats.

A brilliant death bowling display from Madhwal

Madhwal has been the find of the season for MI and he has stood out in a fairly underwhelming bowling attack. He got rid of Vivrant Sharma in the 14 over, who handed a catch to deep mid-wicket. In his third over, Madhwal removed Mayank Agarwal, who was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. In the 19th over, he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook.

Madhwal's exceptional numbers in the death overs

Madhwal has been one of the bright lights for MI this season. He has been the designated death bowler for the franchise in IPL 2023. He has scalped four wickets in this phase in six innings at an impressive economy of 7.55 (AVG: 17.00).

The second uncapped bowler for MI with a four-wicket haul

The 29-year-old pacer has become the second uncapped MI bowler to claim a four-wicket haul in the IPL. Before Madhwal, Rahul Chahar was the only uncapped MI bowler to finish with 4/27 against KKR in Chennai, in 2021. Madhwal has scalped eight wickets this season.