Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG: Pitch report (Hyderabad Stadium)

IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG: Pitch report (Hyderabad Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 13, 2023, 08:42 am 2 min read

Teams batting first have won four of the five games here this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the 58th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this duel on May 13 (3:30pm). LSG are desperate for a win, having lost three of their last five games. SRH have just four triumphs in 10 outings. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won four of the five games here in IPL 2023. Moreover, the upcoming contest is an afternoon affair. Hence, the toss-winning skipper to likely to bowl first.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.98 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 37 of the 69 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. The economy rate of spinners (7.65) is better than that of pacers (8.48) here in IPL 2023.

SRH's performance here

Aiden Markram's men have fared poorly at home this season, winning just one of their five games. However, their overall record at this venue is sensational. SRH have claimed 31 wins in 49 matches at this venue. One of their victories came in the Super Over. Meanwhile, LSG will be playing their first game in Hyderabad.

Here are the key performers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the most IPL wickets at this venue (41 scalps) at an economy rate of 7.73. Rahul Tripathi slammed a match-winning 74* against Punjab Kings here earlier this season. Amit Mishra has scalped 29 wickets in 26 IPL matches here (ER: 7.06). T Natarajan has scalped six wickets in five IPL games here with an economy of 9.11.

Here are the probable XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. LSG (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper)/ Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh/ Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan. Impact subs: Abdul Samad, Amit Mishra.

Poll Which bowler will come on top in this contest?