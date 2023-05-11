Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Matheesha Pathirana's remarkable stats in death overs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 11, 2023, 11:32 am 2 min read

Pathirana owns most wickets in death overs this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Matheesha Pathirana's rise has been one of the stories of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sri Lankan pacer has bowled some fine spells, playing an instrumental role in Chennai Super Kings's success. His slinging action, which resembles that of Lasith Malinga, has troubled many batters. Moreover, he has pace in his arsenal. Here we decode his stats in death overs.

Why does this story matter?

Pathirana is a burgeoning talent in Sri Lankan cricket.

He replaced New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the Chennai Super Kings squad midway through the IPL 2022 season.

While he played just two games last season and returned with as many wickets, his best has come out this year.

His toe-crushing yorkers make him an asset in the slog overs.

Most wickets in last five overs

In CSK's recent outing against Delhi Capitals, Pathirana claimed 3/37 in four overs as MS Dhoni's men triumphed by 27 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana's tally of 12 wickets in death overs (16-20) is the most for a bowler this season. His economy rate (7.86) in this phase is only second to that of Yuzvendra Chahal (6.11) among bowlers with at least six wickets.

His overall numbers this season

CSK skipper Dhoni has been vice with the handling of Pathirana this season. 116 of the 188 balls that the pacer has delivered this season have come in death overs. Meanwhile, his current tally of 13 wickets in eight games (ER: 7.81) is only third to Tushar Deshpande (19) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) among CSK bowlers this season.

Here are his overall T20 numbers

Pathirana, who represented Sri Lanka in the 2020 and 2022 Under-19 World Cups, is enjoying his early days in T20 cricket. He has raced to 20 wickets in 18 games at an economy of 7.68. The 20-year-old made his T20I debut in last year's Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan, claiming 0/16 in one over. This remains his solitary international outing to date.

Pathirana should stay away from red-ball cricket: Dhoni

Meanwhile, Dhoni reckons Pathirana "should not even get close to red-ball cricket" and even in white-ball cricket, play the 50-over format play as less as possible. The pacer's slinging action is the major reason behind his thoughts. Dhoni, however, feels Pathirana could be an asset for Sri Lanka in ICC tournaments and should be managed carefully by the officials.