IPL 2023, Matheesha Pathirana claims match-winning 3/47 versus DC: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 10, 2023, 11:41 pm 1 min read

Chennai Super Kings﻿ pacer Matheesha Pathirana claimed a match-winning spell worth 3/47 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings﻿ pacer Matheesha Pathirana claimed a match-winning spell worth 3/47 from his four overs against Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chepauk Stadium. Pathirana broke a key partnership by removing Manish Pandey. He then came back at the death to dismiss Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. Here's more.

Pathirana claims a three-fer but leaks runs

Pathirana came to bowl for CSK in the 13th over and Pandey welcomed him with a six off his very first ball. However, he hit back and dismissed the batter of the final ball, breaking a fifty-plus stand. Pathirana conceded six from his next over. He gave away 12 next but claimed a scalp. In his final over, he conceded 15, claiming one wicket.

Most wickets in overs 17-20 this season

In IPL 2023, Pathirana has 13 scalps from eight games at 18.84. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana owns the most wickets in overs 17-20 in IPL 2023 (12), averaging a mere 10.58. Overall, he has 15 IPL scalps from 10 games.