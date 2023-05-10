Sports

IPL 2023, Super Kings tame bottom-placed Delhi Capitals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 10, 2023

CSK claimed a 27-run win versus DC

Chennai Super Kings tamed bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chepauk Stadium. Batting first, CSK made a challenging 167/8 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube scored a 12-ball 25 as MS Dhoni hit a nine-ball 20. For DC, Mitchell Marsh grabbed a three-fer. In response, DC (140/8) fell short to suffer another defeat.

How did the match pan out?

CSK were off to a steady start before Axar Patel removed Devon Conway in the fifth over. CSK managed 49/1 in the powerplay overs. DC hit back thereafter but CSK got useful runs when needed. Marsh's excellent last over helped DC not let CSK get past 170. In response, DC's batting was their downfall as CSK were in control of the situation.

Marsh claims 3/18 versus CSK

Australian all-rounder Marsh bowled an excellent spell to finish with 3/18 from three overs. His last over saw him dismiss the dangerous duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. Playing his eighth match in IPL 2023, Marsh now has 12 wickets under his belt at an impressive 12.41. In 37 IPL games, Marsh has 36 scalps. In the 20-over format, Marsh has bagged 82 scalps.

1,000 IPL runs for Dube

CSK dasher Dube scored a crucial 25-run knock (6s: 3). He now has 1,003 runs in the IPL at 27.11. He has smashed 65 sixes. Meanwhile, Dube has scored 315 runs from 12 games in IPL 2023 at 35.00, smashing 27 maximums.

Dhoni surpasses Raina's tally versus DC

Dhoni, who struck a 20-run knock, has raced to 667 runs versus DC at 31.76. He has now surpassed Suresh Raina (661). Dhoni is now the fifth-highest scorer versus DC in IPL history. Meanwhile, in IPL 2023, Dhoni has a strike rate of 204.25.

Key bowling numbers

Axar claimed 2/27 from his four overs. He now has 110 scalps in the IPL at 30.32. Kuldeep Yadav managed 1/28 from his four overs. He now has 70 IPL wickets. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar claimed 2/28 from three overs, racing to 63 IPL scalps. Matheesha Pathirana was the star performer for CSK (3/37). He now has 15 scalps from 10 games.

CSK stamp their authority over DC

As per Cricbuzz, CSK claimed a third straight win against the Capitals. Notably, MS Dhoni's side has now beaten DC in seven games in a row at Chepauk since 2011.