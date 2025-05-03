What's the story

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Kingdom, will soon star in a new period drama by Rahul Sankrityan.

The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, best known for Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

This will be the third collaboration of Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who will play the female lead, reported OTTPlay.