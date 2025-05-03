Vijay Deverakonda may play dual roles in upcoming period drama
What's the story
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Kingdom, will soon star in a new period drama by Rahul Sankrityan.
The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, best known for Allu Arjun's Pushpa.
This will be the third collaboration of Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who will play the female lead, reported OTTPlay.
Dual role
Deverakonda to play father-son duo in period drama
In this period drama, Deverakonda will play a father-son duo for the first time in his career.
The film is still in the pre-production stage with a special set being built for the shoot.
Deverakonda is expected to join the crew in the second week of June, after the release of Kingdom.
This project comes on the heels of Sankrityan's previous success with Shyam Singha Roy.
Sankrityan's collaboration with VD
Deverakonda earlier worked with the director on 'Taxiwaala'
Previously, Sankrityan and Deverakonda worked together on Taxiwaala in 2018.
Also starring Priyanka Jawalkar, Madhunandan, and Ravi Varma, the film was a critical and commercial success.
IMDb describes the plot as, "A job monger, Shiva ends up as a taxiwala only to realise that his ride is a beyond what anyone could have expected."