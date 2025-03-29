Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati may collaborate for upcoming film
What's the story
The Telugu film industry is rife with speculation about a possible collaboration between veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati.
Daggubati is likely to play a pivotal role in one of Chiranjeevi's upcoming films, reported Gulte.
However, the details of the particular project currently remain unclear.
Future films
Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects: Comedy entertainer and a fantasy action film
Chiranjeevi is set to work with director Anil Ravipudi for a comedy entertainer.
The screenplay has been finalized, and shooting will begin soon, with the film slated for a Sankranthi 2026 release.
Chiranjeevi will also lead Vishwambhara, a fantasy action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta.
The movie is facing delays and may eventually release in July.
Moreover, he is also set to join hands with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for a violent action project.
Successful collaboration
Daggubati's recent success with director Ravipudi
Recently, Daggubati collaborated with Ravipudi for action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam.
The film turned out to be a massive hit and featured Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads.
The plot follows a former IPS officer who is pulled back into action by his ex-girlfriend, an investigating officer, to crack a high-profile kidnapping case.
The film was well-received by audiences and critics alike.