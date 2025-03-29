What's the story

Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated film, Vishwambhara, is now pushed further away from its release schedule.

Originally set to hit screens for Sankranthi 2025, the film was pushed to accommodate Ram Charan's Game Changer.

Although reports earlier claimed it now has a new release date of May 9, 2025, it appears that may not come to pass either.

A report by 123Telugu suggests a theatrical release in July 2025.