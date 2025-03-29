Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' release pushed to July: Report
Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated film, Vishwambhara, is now pushed further away from its release schedule.
Originally set to hit screens for Sankranthi 2025, the film was pushed to accommodate Ram Charan's Game Changer.
Although reports earlier claimed it now has a new release date of May 9, 2025, it appears that may not come to pass either.
A report by 123Telugu suggests a theatrical release in July 2025.
Delay reasons
Factors contributing to 'Vishwambhara' delay
The delay in Vishwambhara's release can be attributed to a number of reasons.
One of them is the unavailability of OTT rights for the film.
Major streaming platforms have shown little interest in the price quoted by the makers, say reports.
Amazon Prime Video and Netflix had earlier shown interest, but negotiations stalled due to makers' high demands.
Further, delays in the VFX work are also contributing to the postponement.
Upcoming projects
Chiranjeevi is working on several exciting projects
Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar in 2023.
Up next, he has a movie with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline.
In February, 123Telugu reported that Rani Mukerji may join the megastar in the project.
Chiranjeevi will also be seen in an entertainer with Sankranthiki Vasthunam director Anil Ravipudi.