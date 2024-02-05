'Vishwambhara' to release in January 2025

By Aikantik Bag 12:29 pm Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Trisha Krishnan, the star of the recent blockbuster hit Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, is making a much-anticipated comeback to Telugu films after a decade. She has joined the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vashishta and produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara marks a significant milestone in Krishnan's career.

On Monday, Chiranjeevi took to social media and shared photographs with Krishnan welcoming her onboard. He penned, "Welcome on board The Gorgeous @trishtrashers !" The makers also presented her with a bouquet of flowers. Krishnan's last Telugu outing was Nandamuri Balakrishna's Lion in 2014. Fans are thrilled about Trisha's on-screen reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years, as their last collaboration was the 2006 film Stalin. Vishwambhara is set for a January 2025 release.

