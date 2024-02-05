'Vishwambhara': Chiranjeevi welcomes Trisha Krishnan onboard
Trisha Krishnan, the star of the recent blockbuster hit Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, is making a much-anticipated comeback to Telugu films after a decade. She has joined the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vashishta and produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara marks a significant milestone in Krishnan's career.
Tentative release date of the film
On Monday, Chiranjeevi took to social media and shared photographs with Krishnan welcoming her onboard. He penned, "Welcome on board The Gorgeous @trishtrashers !" The makers also presented her with a bouquet of flowers. Krishnan's last Telugu outing was Nandamuri Balakrishna's Lion in 2014. Fans are thrilled about Trisha's on-screen reunion with Chiranjeevi after 18 years, as their last collaboration was the 2006 film Stalin. Vishwambhara is set for a January 2025 release.