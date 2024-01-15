'The Raja Saab': Prabhas-Maruthi's next gets title; new poster unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 09:17 am Jan 15, 202409:17 am

Prabhas's next is titled 'The Raja Saab'

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently basking in the glory of Salaar and has now revealed the title of his upcoming venture, a horror flick The Raja Saab. The film will be directed by Maruthi, known for his work in the horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram (2013), romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu (2017), and comedy-drama Prati Roju Pandage (2019). The announcement was made on Monday, aligning with Sankranti.

Crew and other details

Along with the title announcement, the makers also unveiled a new poster featuring the Saaho actor. Produced under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab is bankrolled by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla. The film's cinematography will be handled by Karthik Palani of Varisu fame. The music is helmed by Thaman S and VFX is led by Kamal Kannan. The movie is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

