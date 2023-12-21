'Salaar': Prabhas starrer's second song 'Prathikadalo' release date out

'Salaar': Prabhas starrer's second song 'Prathikadalo' release date out

By Aikantik Bag 01:55 pm Dec 21, 202301:55 pm

'Prathikadalo' releases today

Prashanth Neel is known for his ability to showcase heroes in a larger-than-life way and he is gearing up to do the same to Rebel Star Prabhas in the upcoming actioner Salaar. Neel's films are known for their trademark music which runs the narrative forward. After a decent response to its first single, the makers are set to unveil the second single titled Prathikadalo.

More about the song

The makers revealed that the song will be unveiled on Thursday, on the eve of Salaar's worldwide release, at 4:00pm IST. The song will also be released in four other Indian languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The music is helmed by Ravi Basrur. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan﻿, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

