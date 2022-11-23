Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara's 'Gold' receives new release date

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 23, 2022, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Prithviraj Sukmaran and Nayanthara-starrer 'Gold' is set for theatrical release on December 1

Good news for all those who were waiting to find out about the release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara-starrer Gold. The makers have announced the new release date of the film. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the makers revealed that the film, directed by Alphonse Puthren, will be hitting cinema halls across the world on December 1.

Why does this story matter?

Gold marks the comeback of Puthren as director after seven long years. His last film Premam, starring actors Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the lead, was released on May 28, 2015.

Meanwhile, it is the first time that Sukumaran and Nayanthara have been paired together for a film. Previously, they were seen in 2008's Malayalam film Twenty:20, in a song sequence.

Film was earlier slated to release in September

Previously, Gold was slated for a September release. However, the film was later postponed since Puthren and the producers were not happy with the final product. The film was at least three hours long, reportedly. Therefore, to make the needed cuts and to make it more engaging, reshoots were held for the film which was completed in October.

In cinemas from 1 December 2022 !



GOLD 😃❤ pic.twitter.com/2bZiPBg6Qy — Alphonse​​ Puthren (@puthrenalphonse) November 23, 2022

It features a strong line-up of actors

Apart from Sukumaran and Nayanthara, the film has a strong line-up of actors who will be seen in the supporting cast. Actors such as Chemban Vinod Jose, Lalu Alex, Sharaf U Dheen, Deepti Sati, Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma, Baburaj, Jagadeesh, Saiju Kurup, Shanti Krishna, Roshan Mathew, and Ajmal Ameer have been roped in. Puthren has also promised the audience to expect exciting cameos.

All about 'Gold' and its OTT rights

According to reports, Sukumaran will be playing a mobile shop owner named Joshiy while Nayanthara will be seen as Sumangali Unnikrishnan. The film is said to be a situational comedy that comes with fun-packed scenes. Furthermore, the film's OTT, overseas, and OTT rights were sold much earlier. Per the reports, the streaming rights are with Amazon Prime Video.