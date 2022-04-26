Entertainment

'Meri Awas Suno' teaser: Jayasurya, Manju Warrier lead warm drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 26, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

The teaser for Meri Awas Suno is out! Starring senior actors like Jayasurya and Manju Warrier, the film has been directed by G Prajesh Sen. From the teaser we could understand that Jayasurya would be seen in the role of a radio jockey named Shankar. At first glance, it seems like a family entertainer, delving into the nuances of human relationships and friendships.

Sen made his directorial debut with Captain (2018), which starred Jayasurya. The biographical drama film was the first sports biopic in Malayalam cinema and was applauded for its emotional quotient.

The actor-director duo teamed up again for Vellam (2021) and Meri Awas Suno is their third collaboration.

Also, this is the first collaboration between Jayasurya and Warrier, so hopes are surely high!

The teaser starts with Shankar longingly gazing at what looks like a recording room. He plays a character named Abhish whose dreams of becoming a radio jockey gets shattered when he is diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. Warrier plays a speech therapist, Sulakshana. The clip has only few lines but strong ones. When Sulakshana says, "Humanity is more important than gender," it makes you think.

The teaser also shows Shankar and Sulakshana getting close and his wife Kavitha (Sshivada) suspecting him of having an affair. So, Meri Awas Suno might touch upon several heart-warming and also debatable aspects of human relationships and even explore the purity of male-female friendships. In short, the narration of the 1:03-minute-long teaser has been kept light but the complexity of the subject remains intact.

The upcoming movie has been bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner Universal Cinema. Vinod Illampalli serves as the camera person, while Bijith Bala has done the editing. M Jayachandran is aboard as the music composer with lyrical support from BK Harinarayanan. The Malayalam film has been shot in Trivandrum, Mumbai and Kashmir. It is yet to get any release date.