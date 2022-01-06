'Kural Kekkutha' song review: A fitting tribute to Chennai city

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 10:30 pm 2 min read

'Hridayam' features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead

The makers of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran's upcoming Mollywood film, Hridayam, recently released its fourth song, titled Kural Kekkutha. This song indicates the city of Chennai will play a major role in the film. The Tamil track, crooned by Unni Menon, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and written by Guna Balasubramanian, is a moving tribute to Chennai. Here's our review.

Visuals Video has snippets of Chennai's iconic places

From glimpses of Marina Beach to the street food culture of Chennai, the video shows the reality of the city. Rather than sticking with the stereotyping elements, this song's organic visuals show the true flavor of the capital city: wheelchair access at the beach, ardent love for MS Dhoni, etc. If you are a Chennaite, this song will bring a smile to your face.

Major positive Double thumbs up for showing the reality of Chennai

The biggest problem with tribute songs for Chennai is that they usually do not explore more than the upper-class lifestyle—such as visuals of people going for a walk in the Besant Nagar beach and people reading English newspapers at aesthetically pleasing homes—that are generally used to (mis)represent the city. This song, however, has taken a deep dive and showcased reality. So, well done!

Vocals Menon's voice adds magic to the peppy music

Being a Menon fan, I could notice his Tamil accent in this song has a stronger Malayalam flavor than it usually does. We don't know if it was intentionally kept that way as the song is from the point of view of an outsider who narrates about Chennai. The whistle portion (also done by Menon) adds a zing of sass to the song.

Verdict 'Kural Kekkutha' amuses us with engaging visuals

The song grows on us instantly. It stands out from several other tribute songs to the city by showing the actual reality of Chennai. Verdict: Music bags 4 stars while visuals take 4.5. Meanwhile, Hridayam is set to hit the big screens on January 21. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film has been produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.