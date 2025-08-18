US monitoring India-Pakistan situation 'every single day': Marco Rubio

The United States keeps a close watch on the India-Pakistan situation "every single day," US Senator Marco Rubio has said. Speaking to NBC News, Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump 's claims about his role in de-escalating tensions between the two nations. He acknowledged that ceasefire agreements are hard to maintain, especially after prolonged conflicts like the one between Russia and Ukraine.

Ceasefire complexities Rubio's comments on ceasefire, peace deal Rubio said, "Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we're facing now." He emphasized that the goal is not just to maintain a ceasefire but to reach a peace deal. In another interview with Fox Business, Rubio praised Trump's efforts in promoting peace globally, including between India and Pakistan.

Mediator claims Trump claims credit for mediating India-Pakistan situation Since May 10, when Trump announced a "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan, he has repeatedly claimed credit for mediating the situation. However, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have denied any third-party intervention in the ceasefire process during "Operation Sindoor." Jaishankar also dismissed Trump's assertion that trade incentives were involved in stopping military action against Pakistan.