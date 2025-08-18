Broader Topix index also hit a new peak with a gain of 0.6% to 3,125

Japan's Nikkei hits record high as auto stocks rise

By Mudit Dube 09:18 am Aug 18, 202509:18 am

What's the story

Japan's Nikkei share average has hit a new record high on Monday, extending gains from last week. The rise comes in line with the Dow Jones' strong performance and is largely driven by a weaker yen that has boosted automaker stocks such as Toyota and Honda. The Nikkei rose by 0.7% to 43,683.56 earlier today, while the broader Topix index also hit a new peak with a gain of 0.58% to 3,125.6.